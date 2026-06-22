Sanjay Nirupam predicts Uddhav Thackeray's party will end by 2029 as reports suggest six UBT MPs are set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The move is attributed to dissatisfaction with the UBT leadership, escalating political turmoil.

'UBT Will Be Finished by 2029'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray amid reports that six MPs from the Uddhav-led faction are set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, claiming that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister's party would cease to exist by 2029. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Nirupam welcomed the expected induction of the six MPs into the Shinde camp and asserted that the leaders were joining due to dissatisfaction with the UBT leadership.

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"All those who are joining us today have their own strength. In the next election, UBT will not be with them, but Shiv Sena and BJP will be with them. Those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology in 2019 are the biggest traitors. All these MPs are coming only because they are not happy with their leader, who sits in Matoshree. By 2029, Uddhav Thackeray's party will be finished. Only Uddhav ji and Sanjay Raut will remain in the party," Nirupam said. The remarks came amid escalating political turmoil within the Shiv Sena (UBT) after several party MPs skipped a parliamentary party meeting held in New Delhi, triggering speculation about a fresh split in the organisation.

'Operation Tiger' Continues

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik claimed that six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction would formally join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, increasing the party's strength in the Lok Sabha from seven to thirteen members.

"Operation Tiger continues all 365 days; the six MPs who follow the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray are joining Shiv Sena at 3 pm today. They have given a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker," Sarnaik told reporters.

Thackeray Camp Responds to Defection Buzz

Amid the rebellion buzz, Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting of party leaders in Mumbai to discuss organisational matters, political developments and the legislature's strategy. The meeting comes as the party grapples with reports of defections and heightened political confrontation with the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray accused the BJP of attempting to weaken opposition parties through political engineering. He alleged that lawmakers elected with the support of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were being persuaded to switch sides against the people's mandate.

As the political crisis deepens, Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to launch a Maharashtra-wide outreach campaign from June 27, visiting constituencies represented by the rebel MPs in an effort to reconnect with party workers and strengthen the organisation ahead of future electoral battles.