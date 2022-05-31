Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand

    Over the next five days, rain is expected in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
     

    Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 31, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    India Meteorological Department on Tuesday stated that the conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to proceed further.

    During the next 2-3 days, the southwest monsoon is expected to advance into some portions of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of Kerala, some areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and northeastern states.

    Widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning is expected in many states due to the influence of monsoonal westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over south peninsular India in lower and middle tropospheric levels, a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coast, and a trough from this cyclonic circulation to Southwest Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.

    Rainfall is forecast in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next five days. On May 31, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu, with rain expected on June 2 and 3 in coastal and south interior Karnataka.

    Squally weather (winds 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is forecast across the southwest Arabian Sea over the next five days; downpours are expected on June 2 and 3 over the Lakshadweep area, coastal Kerala, Comorin area, and Gulf of Mannar.

    Anglers should avoid these places, according to the weather service.

    An east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to north Bangladesh, and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels, are forecast to bring extensive rain to northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

    Over the next five days, isolated showers, thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds are expected across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal.

    From May 31 to June 4, severe rain is forecast in Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya. During the weeks of June 1-4, Arunachal Pradesh may see heavy rain.

    According to the IMD's latest warning, no significant heatwave conditions are expected following five days.

    Also Read: Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Also Read: Kerala to witness rainfall, no heatwave for next five days: IMD

    Also Read: Parts of India to witness light to moderate rainfall, No heatwave for next five days: IMD

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 Phase 3-4 Results: Vote count, winners list and more

    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 Phase 3-4 Results: Vote count, winners list and more

    Cleanliness drive in Kedarnath Dham after PM Modi's appeal - adt

    Cleanliness drive in Kedarnath Dham after PM Modi's appeal

    Rajya Sabha Election: Why Nitish Kumar ignored RCP Singh, and chose 'outsiders'

    Rajya Sabha Election: Why Nitish Kumar ignored his friend, and chose 'outsiders'

    Who is Satyendar Jain, the close aide of Arvind Keriwal whom ED arrested?

    Who is Satyendar Jain, the close aide of Arvind Kejriwal whom ED arrested?

    ED arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case snt

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in money laundering case

    Recent Stories

    Los Angeles Lakers expected to keep Russell Westbrook-krn

    Los Angeles Lakers expected to keep Russell Westbrook

    iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always On Display feature with iOS 16 gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always-On-Display feature with iOS 16

    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 Phase 3-4 Results: Vote count, winners list and more

    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 Phase 3-4 Results: Vote count, winners list and more

    UK United Kingdom government lifts Chelsea sanctions following Todd Boehly takeover-ayh

    UK government lifts Chelsea sanctions following Todd Boehly takeover

    Cleanliness drive in Kedarnath Dham after PM Modi's appeal - adt

    Cleanliness drive in Kedarnath Dham after PM Modi's appeal

    Recent Videos

    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon