Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand

Over the next five days, rain is expected in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

India Meteorological Department on Tuesday stated that the conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to proceed further.

During the next 2-3 days, the southwest monsoon is expected to advance into some portions of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of Kerala, some areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and northeastern states.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning is expected in many states due to the influence of monsoonal westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over south peninsular India in lower and middle tropospheric levels, a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coast, and a trough from this cyclonic circulation to Southwest Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.

Rainfall is forecast in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next five days. On May 31, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu, with rain expected on June 2 and 3 in coastal and south interior Karnataka.

Squally weather (winds 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is forecast across the southwest Arabian Sea over the next five days; downpours are expected on June 2 and 3 over the Lakshadweep area, coastal Kerala, Comorin area, and Gulf of Mannar.

Anglers should avoid these places, according to the weather service.

An east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to north Bangladesh, and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels, are forecast to bring extensive rain to northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Over the next five days, isolated showers, thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds are expected across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal.

From May 31 to June 4, severe rain is forecast in Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya. During the weeks of June 1-4, Arunachal Pradesh may see heavy rain.

According to the IMD's latest warning, no significant heatwave conditions are expected following five days.

