Kerala to witness rainfall, no heatwave for next five days: IMD

The weather service had previously predicted overcast conditions with the possibility of light rain in the national capital during the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department, on Friday, has indicated normal climate conditions without any heatwave for the next five days in most regions of India.

Following RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at IMD, said the rain will fall in the western Himalayan region because of the western disturbance, and Delhi will be cloudy for the next two days.

The weather service had previously predicted overcast conditions with the possibility of light rain in the national capital during the day.

Following media reports, Jenamani said that the temperatures in most parts of India are below normal and normal due to rainfall. As a result, there will be no heatwave conditions in the next five days.

The senior IMD officer added that the Southwest monsoon has spread into more parts of the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep. He said that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further. Although the monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala in two to three days, cloud cover has increased over the Kerala coast and the southeast Arabian Sea in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday morning was 25.5 degrees celsius, which was slightly lower than normal.

Also Read: Parts of India to witness light to moderate rainfall, No heatwave for next five days: IMD

Also Read: Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi; flights delayed, power snapped

Also Read: Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai visits flood-hit areas, IMD issues yellow alert