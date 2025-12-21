- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Wave Conditions Persist, Night Temperatures Drop Further
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold wave conditions continue across the city as night temperatures drop further. The city records its lowest temperature of the season amid clear skies, chilly nights and worsening air quality concerns.
Bengaluru Records Season’s Lowest Temperature
Bengaluru city witnessed its lowest temperature of the season, dropping to 14.4°C last night, marginally lower than the previous low of 14.5°C recorded on December 13.
Bengaluru HAL Airport reported 14.1°C, while Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) recorded an even lower 13.9°C.
With clear skies and sunny conditions, meteorologists note there is a possibility that city IMD readings could dip below 14°C in the coming days.
Weather Conditions: Clear Skies, Cool Winds
The city is currently experiencing clear skies, with temperatures around 19°C, humidity levels near 60%, and winds blowing at approximately 14 km/h. While the pleasant daytime weather offers some relief, the cold nights combined with dry conditions are intensifying winter discomfort, especially during early mornings and late evenings.
Rising Air Pollution Raises Health Concerns
Bengaluru’s air quality index (AQI) continues to deteriorate, fluctuating between 170 and 200 over the past several days and reaching 196 today, categorised as poor.
PM2.5 levels have risen to 121, while PM10 stands at 167, increasing the risk of asthma, allergies, and heart-related ailments.
Experts warn that air quality above 150 can trigger respiratory problems, particularly among children and the elderly, and advise limiting outdoor exposure and using air purifiers wherever possible.
Cold Wave Tightens Grip Across North Karnataka
Cold wave conditions are clearly visible across parts of North Karnataka, with Vijayapura recording the lowest minimum temperature in the region at 6.9°C.
In South Interior Karnataka (SIK), Davangere emerged as the coldest location, registering 8.5°C. Meanwhile, coastal districts are experiencing mild winter nights, offering relatively comfortable conditions compared to the interior regions.
