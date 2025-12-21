Image Credit : ANI

Bengaluru city witnessed its lowest temperature of the season, dropping to 14.4°C last night, marginally lower than the previous low of 14.5°C recorded on December 13.

Bengaluru HAL Airport reported 14.1°C, while Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) recorded an even lower 13.9°C.

With clear skies and sunny conditions, meteorologists note there is a possibility that city IMD readings could dip below 14°C in the coming days.