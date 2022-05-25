Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parts of India to witness light to moderate rainfall, No heatwave for next five days: IMD

    The IMD stated that there could be widespread light to moderate rainfall, with the thunderstorms/lightning, over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 25, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    In the next 48 hours, the southwest monsoon is expected to move across parts of the southwest and the southeast Arabian Sea, the Maldives and Comorin area, south and the east-central Bay of Bengal, certain portions of northeast Bay of Bengal,' following the Indian Meteorological Department. The IMD also predicted that no big heat waves would occur in the country over the next five days.

    Over the next five days, the meteorological service predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall in northeast India and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms/lightning and gusty winds in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bengal, and Sikkim.

    On May 29, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, and on May 26, 28, and 29 in Assam and Meghalaya.

    Furthermore, the IMD stated that there could be widespread light to moderate rainfall, with the thunderstorms/lightning, over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.

    In the next five days, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected throughout Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, with isolated heavy rainfall possible over Tamil Nadu until May 26.

    Meanwhile, authorities say pre-monsoon floods have wreaked havoc over most of the country (and Bangladesh), killing at least 24 people and forcing tens of thousands to seek refuge.

    India was also hit by a scorching heatwave for most of this month, with maximum temperatures in multiple regions approaching 50 degrees Celsius. However, the mercury in Delhi remained barely below that point, with the city's Mungeshpur station recording a temperature of 49.2 degrees on May 16.

    This week, the World Weather Attribution group said that the data they evaluated indicates the heatwave was made more likely by climate change and provides a preview of the region's future.
     

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
