We'll take 'Mashaal' with pride to every home: Aaditya Thackeray on new election symbol by EC

The Election Commission (EC) gave the Uddhav Thackeray faction the party name 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' and the flaming torch as its election symbol ahead of the November 3 bypolls.

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray praised the Election Commission on Monday for approving a new poll symbol, 'Mashaal' (flaming torch), as his party gets a new name ahead of a bypoll in Mumbai's Andheri next month. According to Thackeray, the former Uddhav Thackeray-led government was 'truthful and honest,' and the new symbol is "something that we will take with pride to every home."

While talking to the media, MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, "With the new symbol and the new name 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray),' we are extremely proud of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray."

Thackeray added, "He served as Maharashtra's chief minister, saving thousands of lives. We have been a truthful, honest government, working for the people." "Most importantly, the 'Mashaal' (flaming torch) is something we will proudly display in every home," he added.

Bhaskar Jadhav, a Thackeray supporter, praised the new name, saying, "We are happy that the three names that matter to us most, Uddhav Ji, Balasaheb, and Thackeray, are retained in the new name," according to reports.

Meanwhile, the EC has asked the Eknath Shinde faction to submit three poll symbol options by 10 am on Tuesday. Team Shinde will be known as the 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.'

Previously, the poll panel barred the Uddhav and Shinde factions from using the symbols 'Trishul,' 'Rising Sun,' and 'Gada' because they are "not on the list of free symbols."

A massive political crisis erupted in Maharashtra in June, leading to the fall of Thackeray's coalition government. Eknath Shinde was named Maharashtra chief minister a day after the Uddhav Thackeray-led government collapsed, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

