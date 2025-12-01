In Tirunelveli, TN CM MK Stalin inaugurated a CSI convention centre, extended Christmas greetings, and called for love over hatred. He highlighted the state's spirit of brotherhood and criticized the BJP for intimidating minorities and undermining diversity.

Stalin's Christmas Message: A Call for Love and Humanity During his address, Tamil Nadu CM extended Christmas greetings to all the citizens and urged the public to celebrate the greatness of humanity through the festival. "My Christmas greetings not only to you, but to all Christians across Tamil Nadu. I appreciate your thought of shaping this celebration not merely as a religious festival, but as one that celebrates the greatness of humanity. Christmas is a festival that sows hope. It stands as a celebration that guides us toward peace and joy. That is why people across all religions share Christmas greetings with one another," Stalin said.He urged people not to give in to the hatred that provokes people to commit sins but to embrace love for a peaceful society. "Hatred provokes people to commit sins, but love removes all sins. It is our duty to build such a loving and peaceful society. This is exactly what today's India needs," he said. Stalin on Tamil Nadu's Unity, Warns Against BJP Emphasising on the spirit of brotherhood, CM Stalin said, "Here, when a temple festival takes place, Muslims and Christians serve food and buttermilk to the devotees. Hindus visit the Velankanni Church and also attend Christmas celebrations held in neighbouring homes. During the month of Ramadan, the porridge prepared for Muslims breaking their fast and biryani find their way to Hindu households. This spirit of brotherhood and rational thinking is what defines our Tamil Nadu.""If someone tries to provoke your emotions in the name of religion, you should be cautious of them. Brotherhood and rational thinking define Tamil Nadu. As long as these two values endure, the conspiracies of the BJP will never prevail in Tamil Nadu," he added.Stalin also targeted the BJP-led central government, accusing them of "intimidating minorities" and undermining the country's diversity. "There is a Union government that intimidates minorities. Efforts are being made to undermine the country's diversity and impose a single language and a single identity," he said. Concerns Raised Over Electoral Roll Revision He also urged people to be vigilant during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and contact DMK functionaries if their voting rights are being affected. "Yesterday draft electoral voters list was published, and our work on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has not yet been completed. If your voting rights have been affected, DMK functionaries will come in search of you and restore your voting rights. As long as the party exists, the BJP's plan will not succeed in Tamil Nadu," he said.The Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer announced on Friday that the EC has dropped the names of 97.37 lakh voters in the draft electoral rolls at the end of the first phase of SIR in the state.Out of the 97.37 lakh voters, 66.40 lakh voters have shifted their residences, 26.90 lakh are dead and 3.98 lakh have enrolled at multiple places, according to the data released by the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu. The total number of voters as per the draft rolls is 5,43,76,755, as against 6,41,14587 voters when the SIR began on November 4. 