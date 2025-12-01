Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully slammed the Centre's move to redefine the Aravalli range for mining in hills below 100m. He warned of massive ecological damage and desertification, accusing the government of prioritizing politics over environment.

Congress Warns of Ecological Damage

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and Congress leader Tika Ram Jully on Saturday criticised the central government's move to redefine the Aravalli range, allowing mining in areas with hills below 100 meters. Speaking to ANI in Jaipur, he warned that this could lead to massive ecological damage and desertification, as the Aravalli range plays a crucial role in preventing desertification and maintaining groundwater levels.

Jully said, "On one hand, you are running a campaign called 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' while on the other, you are cutting down lakhs of trees for your friends. This is wrong."

Voicing strong concerns over the proposed opening of the Aravalli hills for mining at heights below 100 meters, he emphasised that the Aravalli range is crucial for preventing desertification in Rajasthan and beyond, citing scientific evidence that, without it, areas up to Delhi would have turned into a desert. "The Aravali is the lifeline of Rajasthan. It is the Aravali that stops the desert... Scientists have also acknowledged that if there were no Aravali mountain range, the entire area up to Delhi would have turned into a desert," said Rajasthan LoP.

Environmental and Legal Concerns

The Aravalli range plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, recharging groundwater, and supporting biodiversity. Environmentalists warn that the Supreme Court's recent ruling, which accepted the central government's recommendation, could cause irreversible damage, exposing over 90% of the range to mining threats.

Government's Priorities Questioned

"Today, the entire country and the world are concerned about the environment and climate change, but we are not concerned about how to save the Aravali mountain range. The central government has issued a recommendation that hills under 100 meters in height be opened to mining... This is a very big issue," said Jully.

Jully criticised the government's priorities, suggesting they prioritise divisive politics over environmental conservation. "The public knows everything; they know that these people only divide the country in the name of caste and religion, talk about Hindu-Muslim to get votes, and then disappear... This is wrong," he added.

#SaveAravalli Campaign Gains Momentum

Jully's comments come amid a growing campaign to save the Aravalli range, with concerns over illegal mining and environmental degradation. The Supreme Court has directed the preparation of a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining and has halted new mining leases until the plan is finalised.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed concerns, changing his social media profile picture to support the #SaveAravalli campaign, urging reconsideration of the definition to protect the range.

The Vital Role of the Aravalli Ecosystem

The Aravalli range is vital for Rajasthan's ecosystem, supporting agriculture, biodiversity, and water security. Environmentalists argue that redefining the range could exclude up to 90% of the hills, stripping them of legal protection.

The Aravalli range is not just a natural barrier but also a source of major rivers, including the Chambal and the Sabarmati, which support agriculture and livelihoods. Its destruction could alter regional rainfall patterns, impacting Rajasthan's climate.

