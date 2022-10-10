Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uddhav Thackeray's Sena gets new name and symbol, Shinde faction asked to submit afresh

    In its order, the Election Commission had last week barred both the factions from using the party name and its election symbol in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypoll.

    Uddhav Thackeray's Sena gets new name and symbol, Shinde faction asked to submit afresh AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 8:44 PM IST

    The Election Commission on India on Monday disallowed any symbols with religious overtones in its order in the Shiv Sena dispute. The EC said the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction can use flaming torch ('mashaal') in the interim, while the Eknath Shinde-group faction was asked to submit three options by 10am on Tuesday.

    According to the EC, the Uddhav's faction will be recognised as the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), while Shinde's group name would be 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'.

    Also read: Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

    Soon after, the Thackeray-led group said it considered the EC ruling as a major victory. Speaking to reporters, Bhaskar Jadhav, a Thackeray loyalist said, "We are happy, considering this a major victory."

    "We are happy that the three names that matter to us most – Uddhav ji, Balasaheb and Thackeray - are retained in the new name," the former Maharashtra minister Bhaskar Jadhav said.

    The Election Commission's order came after both the factions submitted their options for poll symbols with the commission.

    Also read: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh expected to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral in Saifai on October 11

    While the Thackeray-led faction had urged the polling body to finalise one of three symbols - a 'trident', 'burning torch', and 'rising Sun', the camp-headed by Shinde submitted 'rising Sun', 'trident' and 'mace' to the EC.

    In its order, the EC had last week barred both the factions from using the party name and its election symbol in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypoll.

    Aided by the BJP, Shinde had engineered a rebellion in the Sena, leading to the fall of Thackeray's coalition government in June-end. A day later, Shinde was named chief minister of Maharashtra with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 8:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh expected to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral in Saifai on October 11 AJR

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh expected to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral in Saifai on October 11

    'Order very clear': Supreme Court refuses to lift ban on firecrackers AJR

    'Order very clear': Supreme Court refuses to lift ban on firecrackers

    Babia the 'Vegetarian' crocodile of Kerala's Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple, dead - adt

    Babia, the 'Vegetarian' crocodile of Kerala's Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple, dead

    Over 91% Indian women experience perinatal or postpartum depression, only 33% receive treatment: Report AJR

    Over 91% Indian women experience perinatal or postpartum depression, only 33% receive treatment: Report

    Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC - adt

    Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan birthday friends of Big B with whom his relations reportedly turned sour drb

    Amitabh Bachchan birthday: ‘friends’ of Big B with whom his relations reportedly turned ‘sour’

    Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday Anand to Silsila Pink 11 films of Big B you must watch drb

    Amitabh Bachchan birthday: ‘Anand’ to ‘Silsila’, ‘Pink’, 11 films of Big B you must watch

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh expected to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral in Saifai on October 11 AJR

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh expected to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral in Saifai on October 11

    football Antoine Griezmann 'happy' after Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing from Barcelona; fans relieved drama over snt

    Griezmann 'happy' after Atletico Madrid completes permanent signing from Barcelona; fans relieved drama over

    Video Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh's BOLD dance in SEXY deep neck blouse goes viral-WATCH RBA

    (Video) Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh's BOLD dance in SEXY deep neck blouse goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon