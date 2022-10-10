Uddhav Thackeray's Sena gets new name and symbol, Shinde faction asked to submit afresh

In its order, the Election Commission had last week barred both the factions from using the party name and its election symbol in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypoll.

The Election Commission on India on Monday disallowed any symbols with religious overtones in its order in the Shiv Sena dispute. The EC said the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction can use flaming torch ('mashaal') in the interim, while the Eknath Shinde-group faction was asked to submit three options by 10am on Tuesday.

According to the EC, the Uddhav's faction will be recognised as the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), while Shinde's group name would be 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'.

Soon after, the Thackeray-led group said it considered the EC ruling as a major victory. Speaking to reporters, Bhaskar Jadhav, a Thackeray loyalist said, "We are happy, considering this a major victory."

"We are happy that the three names that matter to us most – Uddhav ji, Balasaheb and Thackeray - are retained in the new name," the former Maharashtra minister Bhaskar Jadhav said.

The Election Commission's order came after both the factions submitted their options for poll symbols with the commission.

While the Thackeray-led faction had urged the polling body to finalise one of three symbols - a 'trident', 'burning torch', and 'rising Sun', the camp-headed by Shinde submitted 'rising Sun', 'trident' and 'mace' to the EC.

Aided by the BJP, Shinde had engineered a rebellion in the Sena, leading to the fall of Thackeray's coalition government in June-end. A day later, Shinde was named chief minister of Maharashtra with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.