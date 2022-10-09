Trishul, rising sun, mashaal: Uddhav Thackeray faction explores options after Sena symbol freeze

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has started exploring options for its new party symbol after the poll body barred both the Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions from using the party name and election symbol. Trishul, rising sun, and mashaal are among the options being explored.

After the Election Commission forbade both Thackeray and the Shinde camp from using the party name and its election emblem, the Shiv Sena group led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray began exploring other symbol choices. Trishul, rising sun and mashaal are among the options explored by the Uddhav Thackeray camp. Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray' is the first choice for the name, 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' is the second pick, and 'Shivsena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray' the third, sources said.

Both the Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions have been barred from using the party name and electoral symbol in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypoll. Uddhav Thackeray has summoned a meeting at 7 p.m. on Sunday for Shiv Sena leaders to discuss finalising Shiv Sena symbols.

Sena had used symbols like Coconut tree, railway engine, sword and shield, mashaal, cup and saucer before the Bow and Arrow symbol was registered on October 1, 1989.

The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, condemned the ECI's decision on Saturday. Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray responded harshly to the EC ruling on Saturday.

"Khokewale" traitors did the heinous and heinous crime of freezing the name and emblem of the Shiv Sena," he tweeted, adding that the people of Maharashtra will not allow it.

The byelection to the Andheri East constituency in suburban Mumbai on November 3 is the Thackeray group's first electoral test since the party split in June this year, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration.