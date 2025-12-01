Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused Union Minister Kiren Rijiju of lying about why a debate on Delhi-NCR air pollution did not happen. Tagore argued the government was insincere and could have held the discussion, disputing Rijiju's claim of disruption.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Saturday took a dig at Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju over his remarks on the Lok Sabha not taking up discussion on air pollution in Delhi-NCR and alleged that the government was not sincere and had no intention to take up the debate even though it was listed in the official agenda.

Manickam Tagore, MP, responded to a post by Rijiju in which he cited "Parliament rules" and said the House was adjourned due to "unruly conduct of the Congress MPs" during passing of bill to replace MGNREGA. However, Tagore noted that the bill was passed in the din and air pollution was listed next and could have been taken up later in the day. He accused Rijiju of lying.

"Why lie, Mr Minister? Please see the timestamp in the video--it is 1:22 PM on 18 December. The VBGRA Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha when the House was not in order. Air pollution was listed next. If you were sincere, you should have allowed the pollution debate after lunch or on 19 December at 11 AM. The intention was clearly not there, Mr Minister," he said in a post on X, attaching the listed agenda of Lok Sabha.

Rijiju Hits Back, Blames Congress's 'Unruly Conduct'

Rijiju had also responded to a social media post while stating reasons for debate on pollution not taking place. "How many times you people will keep lying in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. Keep quiet if you are not aware of Parliament rules. Hon'ble Speaker adjourned the House because of the unruly conduct of the Congress MPs. He called the House again only for Vande Mataram," he said in a post on X.

Rijiju had told reporters a day earlier that the government wanted a discussion on air pollution, but it could not take place due to the ruckus created by Congress and other opposition parties during the passing of Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill. "We wanted a discussion on pollution. The opposition had requested it. But the Congress created a ruckus. This one regret remains. We were ready for a full-day discussion on pollution... The Congress party, by further instigating and provoking other parties, created chaos and disruption by storming into the well of the House," Rijiju told reporters.

Bill Passed Amid Din as Session Ends

The Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill was passed by Parliament on Friday. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday afternoon, and the Rajya Sabha sat past midnight to pass the legislation. The discussion on air pollution was on the agenda of the Lok Sabha on Thursday, but the House was adjourned soon after the Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill 2025 was passed.

The bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA, was vociferously opposed by Congress and other opposition members who shouted slogans. The two Houses were adjourned sine die on Friday, the last date of the winter session of Parliament. Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die soon after it met for the day. The winter session of Parliament began on December 1.