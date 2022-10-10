Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The Commission asked rival factions to submit three different name options and as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups by Monday in an interim order regarding their claims to control the organisation.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde factions have formally submitted to the Election Commission their choice of three symbols and names each after the poll panel froze the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol.

On Monday, poll panel sources confirmed that both factions had submitted alternative symbols and names for allocation.

Now, the EC will examine them to ensure that the symbols they sought are not similar to any other party's use. Also, the submitted symbols should not be frozen.

When asked if the EC can allocate the submitted symbol even if it does not appear on the EC's list of 'free symbols,' a former EC functionary replied in the affirmative.

"The Commission has the authority to assign a symbol. In such cases, it may assign a symbol that is not on the list of free symbols maintained by the state chief electoral officer," the former functionary said.

The EC barred both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and election symbol in the Saturday, November 3, Andheri East assembly bypolls.

In an interim order regarding the rival factions' claims to control the organisation, the Commission asked them to submit three different name options and as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups by Monday.

Thackeray had asked the Commission on Sunday to finalise one of three symbols, a trident, a burning torch, and a rising Sun, and a name before the bypoll.

The Thackeray faction is contesting the byelections. The BJP, a Shinde group ally, has also decided to contest. As the deadline for filing nominations is October 14, the EC decision on the alternative symbols and names for the two factions will likely come soon.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: In Sena vs Sena on Dussehra: Read who said what

Also Read: Sena Vs Sena on Dussehra: Bal Thackeray's estranged son Jaidev shares stage with Eknath Shinde

Also Read: 'Whoever is my heir will be my son': Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray over dynasty politics