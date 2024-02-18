Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'We have to reach every new voter in next 100 days': PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    On the second day of the BJP's national convention, PM Modi rallied party workers, emphasizing the crucial 100 days ahead leading to the Lok Sabha polls. He underscored the importance of collective efforts to reach every voter, spanning across classes and traditions.

    We have to reach every new voter in next 100 days': PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    As the BJP's national convention entered its second day, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday (February 18) addressed the party workers, emphasizing the collective effort required in the next 100 days leading up to the Lok Sabha polls. He stressed the need to reach every voter, transcending classes and traditions, to build trust and secure the maximum seats for the BJP.

    The convention also provided an opportunity for PM Modi to express condolences for Shiromani Acharya Shri Pujya Vidyasagar Maharaj, highlighting the personal loss he feels and the guidance he received over the years.

    'No doubt, PM Modi will retain power': Amit Shah at BJP convention ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

    On the second day of the BJP's national convention, PM Modi rallied party workers, emphasizing the crucial 100 days ahead leading to the Lok Sabha polls. He underscored the importance of collective efforts to reach every voter, spanning across classes and traditions.

    The overarching goal is to build trust and secure the maximum number of seats for the BJP, ensuring its continued service to the nation.

    Expressing his admiration for the party workers, PM Modi acknowledged their tireless efforts in societal development even while in power. He commended their dedication, strengthening the resolve for a brighter future for the country.

    In a moment of reflection and respect, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to Saint Shiromani Acharya Shri Pujya Vidyasagar Maharaj, expressing condolences for his recent passing. Describing it as a personal loss, PM Modi shared his fortune of receiving guidance from the spiritual leader over many years.

    He acknowledged the collective mourning and highlighted the profound impact of spiritual figures on the nation.

    PM Modi also shed light on initiatives like "Mission Shakti," foreseeing an environment of women empowerment in the country. He outlined plans under PM Vishwakarma Yojana to empower sisters associated with traditional arts. Additionally, he emphasized the potential for daughters to excel in sports if better infrastructure is developed near villages.

    'We have to take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat...' PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024

    Reflecting on the past decade, Prime Minister Modi celebrated bold decisions and far-reaching outcomes. From the construction of the Ram temple to the abolition of Article 370, and the implementation of One Rank One Pension, he highlighted significant milestones.

    The inclusion of women's reservation in Lok Sabha and Assembly after three decades and the fulfillment of the need for a new Parliament building were also acknowledged as historic achievements.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'We have to take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat...' PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024 anr

    'We have to take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat...' PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024

    No doubt PM Modi will retain power Amit Shah at BJP convention ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 AJR

    'No doubt, PM Modi will retain power': Amit Shah at BJP convention ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Kerala: State disaster management issues advisory to public as temperature soars in state anr

    Kerala: State disaster management issues advisory to public as temperature soars in state

    Alarming surge: Kerala's MVD warns of rise in accidents caused by minor children driving vehicles anr

    Alarming surge: Kerala's MVD warns of rise in accidents caused by minor children driving vehicles

    Exposed Pakistan's plot to exploit farmers' protest for creating turmoil in India; listen to viral audio AJR

    Exposed! Pakistan's plot to exploit farmers' protest for creating turmoil in India; listen to viral audio

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin returns to bowl in Rajkot following family emergency; fans applaud his dedication osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin returns to bowl in Rajkot following family emergency; fans applaud his dedication

    'We have to take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat...' PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024 anr

    'We have to take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat...' PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024

    Bramayugam: Kerala witnesses 140 additional shows on third day; Check collection details HERE anr

    Bramayugam: Kerala witnesses 140 additional shows on third day; Check collection details HERE

    cricket Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after head injury in training (WATCH) osf

    Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after head injury in training (WATCH)

    No doubt PM Modi will retain power Amit Shah at BJP convention ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 AJR

    'No doubt, PM Modi will retain power': Amit Shah at BJP convention ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon