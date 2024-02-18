Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No doubt, PM Modi will retain power': Amit Shah at BJP convention ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the BJP convention, left no room for doubt as he confidently declared the party's retention of power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 18) addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convention and exuded confidence in the party's ability to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Taking a dig at the Congress party, Shah said that the public has unequivocally chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another term. The convention, attended by key leaders including PM Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda, served as a platform for Shah to highlight the achievements under the Modi government.

    In the presence of PM Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, and other senior leaders, Shah praised the developmental strides achieved under the Modi government's leadership within a decade. Highlighting the success of PM Modi's foreign policy, Shah dispelled the misconception that prioritizing international friendships compromises national security.

    Exposed! Pakistan's plot to exploit farmers' protest for creating turmoil in India; listen to viral audio

    In the presence of PM Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, and other senior leaders, Shah praised the developmental strides achieved under the Modi government's leadership within a decade. Highlighting the success of PM Modi's foreign policy, Shah dispelled the misconception that prioritizing international friendships compromises national security.

    He commended Modi's efforts to position India as a global leader, fostering a sense of unity with the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' or the world as one big family.

    Post the national council meeting, Shah announced that BJP leaders would embark on a constituency-wise outreach ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Their mission is to disseminate PM Modi's vision of India in 2047, marking the centenary of independence.

    Shah did not mince words when criticizing the opposition, particularly the INDIA alliance, accusing the Congress party of undermining democracy with corruption, nepotism, appeasement, and casteism. He asserted that these practices have tainted the democratic fabric of the country and hindered the emergence of independent public opinion.

    'Give them their land': Prakash Raj compares Palestine with Kashmir; viral video sparks row (WATCH)

    During the convention, a white paper on the Indian economy during the UPA government's tenure was released. This document detailed financial irregularities over the past decade, providing insights into the economic landscape during that period. 

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
