A massive fire in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 13 led to the tragic deaths of two 10-year-old children and their father, who jumped from the seventh floor to escape the flames. Rescue operations are ongoing.

A horrifying fire broke out in a multi-storied apartment building in Sector 13 of Dwarka, Delhi, on Tuesday morning, leading to the tragic deaths of two 10-year-old children and their father.

Scroll to load tweet…

The blaze, which began around 10:00 AM, quickly spread through the upper floors of the building, forcing residents into desperate escape attempts.

Children leap from 7th floor to escape fire

According to officials, a 10-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl jumped from the seventh-floor balcony of the building in an attempt to escape the intense smoke and flames. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Scroll to load tweet…

Their father, Yash Yadav, later also jumped from the same balcony in a final attempt to save himself. He, too, was declared dead upon reaching IGI Hospital.

Scroll to load tweet…

Firefighters battle intense blaze

The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at 10:01 AM, reporting a fire in a sixth-floor flat. Initially, eight fire tenders were sent to the scene. However, as the fire intensified, more engines were deployed.

"The fire could be seen from a long distance. Black smoke was billowing out of the upper floors, and flames were leaping out of the seventh-floor flat," said a fire officer present at the site.

Rescue teams immediately began firefighting and evacuation operations. Two to three people are still believed to be trapped inside the building, and efforts are underway to bring the situation under control.

Ongoing rescue and safety concerns

As of now, no other injuries have been confirmed, but authorities are continuing their search and rescue efforts. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and a detailed investigation is expected.

Separate fire incident disrupts Metro services

In another unrelated incident on Monday, a fire at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro Station on the Pink Line caused train delays. Smoke was detected in a technical room, leading the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to slow down trains between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

The Delhi Fire Services successfully dissipated the smoke, and DMRC is currently working to restore full signalling and station operations.

Scroll to load tweet…

In a series of X posts, DMRC said, “Train services on Line-7 (Pink Line, i.e. Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) have been regulated on a small stretch since 11:20 AM today due to smoke being detected in one of the technical rooms at Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake Metro station.”

"Train services on the rest of the Pink Line are running normally. Centralised announcements are frequently made on station premises and inside trains to inform the passengers. Smoke has been dissipated with help of Delhi fire service personnel as of now and efforts are on to restore the signalling/AFC in the affected section," the DMRC added.

Growing fire safety concerns in the capital

These back-to-back incidents have raised serious questions about fire preparedness and safety infrastructure in both residential and public transport facilities across Delhi. Authorities are expected to review existing protocols to prevent further tragedies.