Weather LATEST update: THIS is the reason for heatwave throughout the country
Do you know why it's been so hot day after day? The mercury is rising, and there's a bigger mystery behind it.
El Niño is a major reason for the rising global temperatures. But do you know why it's getting so hot?
El Niño is causing rising global temperatures. It can reduce rainfall and increase heat.
El Niño occurs in the Pacific Ocean off the west coast of South America. But why is it impacting India so much?
Around the 16th century, fishermen off the coast of South America noticed the ocean water was warmer than usual.
This warmer condition was named 'El Niño de Navidad.' Navidad means Christmas. The temperature is highest in December.
El Niño means 'the boy child.' It's a Spanish word. This condition can also be seen around April-May.
El Niño is a warm ocean current in the Pacific Ocean. This current changes the weather in the Southern Hemisphere.
This current usually flows from Peru towards Australia. But El Niño reduces, stops, or reverses the airflow.
This reversed airflow reduces rainfall from Australia to Bangladesh, India, and Myanmar. The wind carries the ocean current westward.
This increases rainfall in the west and raises temperatures in India and surrounding areas, even causing droughts.
Scientists don't yet understand the exact cause of El Niño. But it occurs every 4 to 7 years.