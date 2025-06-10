A school shooting at BORG Dreierschützengasse in Graz, Austria, killed many and left several people injured on Tuesday. Police say the suspected gunman may have killed himself.

A school in the Austrian city of Graz turned into a scene of crime on Tuesday, claiming at least 9 lives after a gunman opened fire, injuring several other people.

The shooting took place at BORG Dreierschützengasse, a secondary school in the city, reported BBC.

Austrian Interior Ministry said that several people have been killed at a school in the city of Graz, reported AP.

Gunshots spark panic, emergency services respond

Gunshots were reported at around midday, prompting a swift response from Austrian police and emergency services. According to a police spokesperson, Fritz Grundnig, there are reports of injuries and possibly fatalities, although an official death toll has not been confirmed.

"An emergency operation is still ongoing. The area has been secured," said Grundnig to ORF, Austria’s national broadcaster.

Suspected shooter may have taken own life

Local media report that the suspected shooter is believed to have killed himself. Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the gunman or revealed a possible motive. Authorities are conducting a detailed search of the school premises to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Parents, community in shock

The incident has shocked the Graz community, with anxious parents gathering outside the school for news of their children. Officials have asked the public to stay away from the area while the investigation and rescue efforts continue.

This is one of the rare but deeply disturbing incidents of gun violence in Austria, a country with generally strict gun laws. The Austrian Ministry of Interior is expected to hold a press briefing later today to share more details, reports BBC.

Police have asked anyone with information or footage to come forward as the investigation continues.