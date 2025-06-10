A group of women allegedly murdered a man and burnt his body in Gajapati, Odisha.

A group of women allegedly murdered a man and burnt his body in Gajapati, Odisha. According to Odisha Police, a woman murdered the man due to personal reasons, while other women and a few men helped her burn the body.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gajapati, Jatindra Kumar Panda, told ANI, "On 8 June, a report was filed that a man was murdered and set on fire. The deceased's daughter filed the complaint. Our teams, supervised by our DSP, reached the crime scene. He was not seen by anyone for three days. During the investigation, we found that a woman, due to personal reasons, killed him while he was asleep. After killing him, other women of the village and some men as well, took the dead body deep into the forest and set it on fire."

He added that the woman has admitted to the crime. The police have arrested a total of 10 accused, eight women and two men, in the case.

"Based on evidence, we interrogated the main accused, and she admitted to the crime and narrated the sequence of events. Yesterday we arrested eight women and two men, a total of 10 accused and produced them before the court... Further details are awaited," SP Panda said.

Arms smuggling and supply syndicate busted; 6 arrested

Meanwhile, on June 6, the Odisha Police in Puri dismantled an arms smuggling and supply syndicate, arresting six men in a special operation led by the Superintendent of Police, Puri, Police said in a statement.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Parida (29 years), Babu Das (24), Gudu Panda, Kanha, also known as Harichandan Das (20 years), Patita Behera (25 years) and Chittaranjan Purohita. Puri Police have recovered six country-made pistols (mouser) with magazines, 20 numbers of ammunition, three mobile handsets and cash of Rs 2,100.

Further investigation is underway to identify the full network of backwards and forward linkages related to the smuggling operation.