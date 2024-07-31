Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayanad landslide tragedy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to Kerala CM's Relief Fund

    Following the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, which have resulted in at least 205 deaths and numerous injuries, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, pledged Rs 5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

    In the wake of the devastating landslides that have ravaged Kerala's Wayanad district, claiming the lives of at least 205 people and leaving hundreds injured, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday pledged a contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. 

    The catastrophic event, which occurred on Tuesday in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas, has left scores of people people missing and more than 400 houses completely destroyed.

    In a tweet expressing his condolences, Adani stated, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with Kerala during this difficult time. We humbly extend our support with a contribution of Rs 5 Cr to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund."

    The landslides, triggered by torrential rains, struck the district around 2 am and 4.10 am, catching many residents off-guard in their sleep. The disaster has resulted in harrowing scenes, with rescue teams comprising the Army, Navy, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working tirelessly to find survivors and recover bodies. As of Wednesday, the Army had rescued around 1,000 people, while the Air Force conducted aerial reconnaissance to aid in search and rescue efforts.

    The Chief Minister's Office has announced that the Army will construct a Bailey bridge in Chooralmala to facilitate rescue operations. Meanwhile, Union Minister George Kurian, who visited the affected areas, confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and that the central government is providing all possible assistance.

    The tragedy has left a lasting impact on the survivors, who now face an uncertain future. The district administration is actively compiling data on the missing, using ration card details and other government documents to account for those untraced. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue

