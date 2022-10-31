Water taxi services to begin from Domestic Cruise Terminal to Mandwa on November 1; check timings, tickets

The trail run has been going on in the stretch for a few days after the vessel built in Goa arrived in Mumbai on October 12. The fully air-conditioned vessel, powered by two 2-750 HP Volvo Penta high-speed engines, can reach speeds of up to 22 knots.

A high-speed catamaran service will run between Mazgaon's Ferry Wharf Domestic Cruise Terminal and Mandwa Jetty near Alibaug from November 1, 2022. Each day will include six services, three on each side. The 200-person Catamaran is expected to cover the distance in about 40 minutes.

The trail run has been going on in the stretch for a few days now, following the arrival of the vessel built in Goa in Mumbai on October 12.

The ferry service has a fixed ticket price of Rs 400 for the lower deck and Rs 450 for the upper or business class deck. The lower deck has 140 seats, and the upper deck has 60 seats.

Know the vessel's service schedule:

From DCT to Mandwa: 10:30 AM, 12:50 PM, 3:10 PM

From Mandwa to DCT: 11:40 AM, 2:00 PM, 4:20 PM

The fully air-conditioned vessel, powered by two 2-750 HP Volvo Penta high-speed engines, can reach speeds of up to 22 knots. The average speed is expected to be 15 knots. The Catamaran is GPS-enabled and has two upper-deck restrooms and four lower-deck restrooms.

"Currently, no operator/owner in India offers Catamarans or similar services. Instead, we have bulky, out-of-date vessels that struggle to reach even 10 knots. Thus, our Catamaran is unique in that it will be the first domestically manufactured high-speed Catamaran, catering to you all," Captain Rohit Sinha, the director of Nayantara Shipping, which operates the service, said.

Ro-Ro service is currently operating from Bhaucha Dhak to Alibaug from Mumbai. By Ro-Ro, it takes 60 to 70 minutes to get to Alibaug. The journey from DCT to Mandwa via NH 66 will take approximately 3 hours.

Also Read: To beat Bengaluru traffic, intra-city helicopter service to begin on October 10; know details here

Also Read: Auto, taxi fares may increase in Delhi; know revised rates here

Also Read: 'Absolute rubbish...' Ola, Uber deny talks of merger