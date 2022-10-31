Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Water taxi services to begin from Domestic Cruise Terminal to Mandwa on November 1; check timings, tickets

    The trail run has been going on in the stretch for a few days after the vessel built in Goa arrived in Mumbai on October 12. The fully air-conditioned vessel, powered by two 2-750 HP Volvo Penta high-speed engines, can reach speeds of up to 22 knots.
     

    Water taxi services to begin from Domestic Cruise Terminal to Mandwa on November 1; check timings, tickets - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 7:12 PM IST

    A high-speed catamaran service will run between Mazgaon's Ferry Wharf Domestic Cruise Terminal and Mandwa Jetty near Alibaug from November 1, 2022. Each day will include six services, three on each side. The 200-person Catamaran is expected to cover the distance in about 40 minutes.

    The trail run has been going on in the stretch for a few days now, following the arrival of the vessel built in Goa in Mumbai on October 12.

    The ferry service has a fixed ticket price of Rs 400 for the lower deck and Rs 450 for the upper or business class deck. The lower deck has 140 seats, and the upper deck has 60 seats.

    Know the vessel's service schedule:
    From DCT to Mandwa: 10:30 AM, 12:50 PM, 3:10 PM
    From Mandwa to DCT: 11:40 AM, 2:00 PM, 4:20 PM

    The fully air-conditioned vessel, powered by two 2-750 HP Volvo Penta high-speed engines, can reach speeds of up to 22 knots. The average speed is expected to be 15 knots. The Catamaran is GPS-enabled and has two upper-deck restrooms and four lower-deck restrooms.

    "Currently, no operator/owner in India offers Catamarans or similar services. Instead, we have bulky, out-of-date vessels that struggle to reach even 10 knots. Thus, our Catamaran is unique in that it will be the first domestically manufactured high-speed Catamaran, catering to you all," Captain Rohit Sinha, the director of Nayantara Shipping, which operates the service, said.

    Ro-Ro service is currently operating from Bhaucha Dhak to Alibaug from Mumbai. By Ro-Ro, it takes 60 to 70 minutes to get to Alibaug. The journey from DCT to Mandwa via NH 66 will take approximately 3 hours.

    Also Read: To beat Bengaluru traffic, intra-city helicopter service to begin on October 10; know details here

    Also Read: Auto, taxi fares may increase in Delhi; know revised rates here

    Also Read: 'Absolute rubbish...' Ola, Uber deny talks of merger

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 7:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre will invest Rs 500 crore... Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after losing mega projects - adt

    'Centre will invest Rs 500 crore...' Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after losing mega projects

    Gujarat Police arrest 2 employees of firm that renovated Morbi hanging bridge: Report AJR

    Gujarat Police arrest 9 people Morbi hanging bridge collapse case: Report

    IRCTC announces new guidelines for smooth traveling at night Check details gcw

    IRCTC announces new guidelines for smooth traveling at night; Check details

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children AJR

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple...' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children

    On Twitter's 'blue tick' fee reports, here's what Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said - adt

    'Twitter must investigate...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on $20 fee for 'blue tick'

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked bold and beautiful in black outfits snt

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked bold and beautiful in black outfits

    7 haircare tips you should follow sur

    7 haircare tips you should follow

    Centre will invest Rs 500 crore... Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after losing mega projects - adt

    'Centre will invest Rs 500 crore...' Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after losing mega projects

    football Inter Miami vs Barcelona for Lionel Messi: Will the Beckham-owned MLS club win race to sign PSG star snt

    Inter Miami vs Barcelona for Lionel Messi: Will the Beckham-owned MLS club win race to sign PSG star?

    RBI to commence pilot launch of Digital Rupee for specific use on November 1; check details AJR

    RBI to commence pilot launch of Digital Rupee for specific use on November 1; check details

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon