The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has urged PM Modi to evacuate 1200 Kashmiri students from Iran following US-Israel strikes. Convenor Nasir Khuehami highlighted the fear among students and their families, calling for immediate action.

J&K Students Association Seeks Evacuation from Iran

National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the evacuation of around 1200 Kashmiri students from the affected Iranian territories after the United States and Israel launched military strikes at Iran.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, he urged the Indian government to open diplomatic channels and raise the issue of the evacuation of Indian students with their counterparts. "This morning, we saw that after the conflict between Iran and Israel, in which Israeli forces attacked Iran, our citizens there, especially Indian students and Indian citizens who have studied and worked there for many years, are very worried... Their families, particularly those in the Kashmir Valley, are very frightened, anxious, and in distress. The number of students from the Kashmir Valley is the highest. There are around 3,000 Indian students, and among them, around 2,000 Kashmiri students... Still, our 1100-1200 students are there... They want us to evacuate them immediately... Today, we wrote a letter to PM Modi, in which we requested him to launch a full-fledged evacuation operation so that our stranded citizens can be evacuated immediately. The Government of India should open diplomatic channels and raise the issue with their counterparts..." he said.

Karnataka CM Assures Safety of Kannadigas

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that all the necessary measures are being undertaken to ensure the safety of Indian citizens residing in the Middle Eastern countries amid the escalating situation between Iran and Israel.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that he held consultations with the Resident Commissioner in the capital city to ensure proactive measures to safeguard the citizens. "In light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the Government of Karnataka is treating with utmost seriousness the safety and well-being of Kannadigas residing in the Middle East, including Israel, the UAE, Iran, and Qatar. I have held consultations with the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and directed that all necessary and proactive measures be undertaken to safeguard our people..." he wrote.

Rising Tensions in West Asia

This comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites. Iran has also carried out strikes in the region, apparently targeting US military baes. The escalation has led to temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia, forcing airlines worldwide to reassess routes that traditionally pass through or near affected corridors. (ANI)