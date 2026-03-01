Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai expressed deep concern over the Israel-Iran conflict, urging talks and warning of nuclear threats. EAM S Jaishankar also spoke with his counterparts in both nations, reiterating India's call for de-escalation.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday expressed deep concern over the Israel-Iran conflict, stating that the situation should be addressed with talks and negotiations. "The developments in the Middle East are deeply concerning due to their significant economic and political activities. It is crucial that all issues be resolved through talks, negotiations, and deliberations rather than war, as modern conflicts result in losses for all sides..." he said.

He further underlined the presence of nuclear weapons, which pose a greater threat to human life across the globe. "Given the presence of nuclear capabilities, which pose a severe and dangerous threat, both parties must engage in negotiations to prevent a catastrophic loss of human life..." he added.

India Calls for De-escalation Through Diplomacy

Earlier on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his counterparts in Israel and Iran amid the escalating tensions in West Asia and reiterated India's stance of de-escalating tensions through dialogue and diplomacy. "Spoke with Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar this afternoon. Reiterate India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions," Jaishankar posted on X about his call with FM Gideon Sa'ar.

In a separate post on X, he said that during his call with FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi, he shared India's "deep concern at the recent developments". "Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. Shared India's deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the region. @araghchi," Jaishankar posted on X.

Geopolitical Tensions Escalate in West Asia

This comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites. Iran has also carried out strikes in the region, apparently targeting US military baes. The escalation has led to temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia, forcing airlines worldwide to reassess routes that traditionally pass through or near affected corridors. (ANI)