Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Absolute rubbish...' Ola, Uber deny talks of merger

    Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said: "Absolute rubbish. We are very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge."

    Absolute rubbish Ola, Uber rubbish merger talks
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

    Amidst reports of talks getting underway for a possible merger with competitor Uber, Ola has come out and refuted the report. It further reiterated that the company would never merge. 

    Also Read: India's forex reserves have fallen by another $1.15 billion

    In a tweet, Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said: "Absolute rubbish. We are very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India, they are welcome to! We will never merge."

    News agency Reuters reported that Uber, too, had quashed media reports about the merger report. "That report is inaccurate. We are not, nor have we been, in merger talks with Ola," Uber said in a statement.

    The cab aggregators have spent several billions in providing incentives to their driver partners and discounts to passengers. 

    Also Read: Decoding IMF forecast: 'India must be vigilant, hasten reforms'

    It should be noted that Uber sold its local food delivery business 'Uber Eats' to Zomato Limited in January 2020, while Ola shut down its grocery delivery business. 

    Few years back, the two cab aggregators were in talks to merge after their common investor SoftBank had pushed them for a merger. The deal could not be concluded then. 

    Currently, Ola has a total workforce of about 5,000 people. Two years ago, the company announced that it was laying off 1,400 employees, or over 33 per cent of its workforce, as Covid-19 continued to hurt the transport industry. The Bengaluru-based firm said it had to resort to sackings because the situation was not expected to improve anytime soon.

    In fact, Ola has delayed its initial public offering which is now likely to happen in early 2023.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India forex reserves have fallen by 1point15 billion dollar to 571point56 billion dollar

    India's forex reserves have fallen by another $1.15 billion

    Swiggy adopts permanent work from anywhere policy for employees gcw

    Swiggy adopts permanent work-from-anywhere policy for employees

    Golden Hour -The First 60 Minutes: Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare-snt

    Golden Hour -The First 60 Minutes: Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare

    GCPL unveils Godrej Magic Bodywash; ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as Brand Ambassador-snt

    GCPL unveils Godrej Magic Bodywash; ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as Brand Ambassador

    Here s how Tech Mahindra helping Google for street view mapping gcw

    Here's how Tech Mahindra helping Google for street view mapping

    Recent Stories

    football Atletico Madrid puts Cristiano Ronaldo links to rest; President Cerezo confirms end of transfer business snt

    Atletico Madrid puts Ronaldo links to rest; President Cerezo confirms end of transfer business

    Barmer MiG-21 incident: "Advitiya Bal joined IAF to fight enemies, not die in plane crash" snt

    MiG-21 crash in Barmer: Flt Lt Advitiya Bal's family urges PM Modi to retire ageing fleet

    Hollywood Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Aquaman 2 confirms Jason Momoa drb

    Ben Affleck to return as Batman in 'Aquaman 2'; confirms Jason Momoa

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, INDW vs AUSW: Renuka Singh spell in vain; Australia women pull off 3-wicket win against India-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs AUSW: Renuka Singh's spell in vain; Australia pulls off 3-wicket win

    Ram Setu Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar over falsification drb

    Ram Setu: Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar over ‘falsification’

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon