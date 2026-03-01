Iranian Deputy Representative Mohammad Hossein Zyiaee condemned the US and Israel, stating that their attack on Iran during ongoing negotiations proves they are not committed to their words and cannot be trusted, having previously broken a ceasefire.

'US, Israel not committed to their words'

Deputy Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in India, Mohammad Hossein Zyiaee, on Saturday condemned the United States, stating that attacking Iran after saying that negotiations were underway shows that the US and Israel are not committed to their words. "The first impact of this war on the world is that everyone on this planet should know the essence of this occupying regime. Even the president and the foreign minister of the United States of America were saying that the negotiation is in process and we are taking steps forward. But still, we saw that in the middle of the negotiation, they attacked our country. So, the impact and the message for the world is that the US government and the Israeli occupying regime of Israel are not committed to the words..." he said.

"Last time they attacked us, they asked for a ceasefire. Now, they themselves again broke the ceasefire. So, that's the message to the world that you cannot trust them," Zyiaee added.

'Iran will decide how this war will end'

Speaking on Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he said that he is safe, further underlining that even though the US initiated the war, Iran will decide its conclusion. "Yes, he is safe, thanks to God. As he mentioned and stated, the United States of America and the occupying regime of Israel started this war, but the end of this war is not according to their decision and will. We will decide how this war will end," he stated.

Heightened Tensions in West Asia

This comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites. Iran has also carried out strikes in the region, apparently targeting US military baes. The escalation has led to temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia, forcing airlines worldwide to reassess routes that traditionally pass through or near affected corridors.