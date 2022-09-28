To beat Bengaluru traffic, intra-city helicopter service to begin on October 10; know details here

Passengers will be able to board the helicopter at the international airport, and it will be available five days a week. According to BLADE, an urban air mobility company, "Flyers can now avoid the agonising 120-minute traffic commute by taking a quick 15-minute flight."

Bengaluru residents who have struggled to reach the airport in Devanahalli can now travel to and from Kempegowda International Airport in record time. From October 10, BLADE, an urban air mobility company, will launch helicopter services between Bengaluru airport and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Airport. The company stated that the service would begin on weekdays on October 10 at Rs 3,250 per seat.

Passengers will be able to board the helicopter at the international airport, and it will be available five days a week. "Flyers can now avoid the agonising 120-minute traffic commute by opting for a quick 15-minute flight instead. Whitefield and Electronic City will be added later," said BLADE officials.

After commercial flights arrive at the airport, a BLADE vehicle will transport passengers from the arrival terminals to the helicopter. You'll be in the city in minutes, according to the officials. The services must be booked before landing, and there is a cancellation option if the flight is delayed beyond the service window.

The five-seater single-engine aircraft will make two flights. According to a company statement, one at 9 am from Bengaluru Airport to HAL and one at 4.15 pm on the same route.

Passengers who wish to take a helicopter ride to the city must show valid government-issued identification, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, driving licence, or voter ID. Bookings are not required for children under the age of two. According to the company, pets are not permitted onboard.

Travelling to and from Kempegowda airport is a taxing task for Bengaluru residents. It can take nearly two hours to get to the airport from the city centre. The distance between Kempegowda airport and HAL airport is 43 kilometres, and travelling by road takes more than an hour during non-peak hours. The helicopter service will arrive in 15 minutes.

