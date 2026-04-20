A woman in Ghaziabad alleged that a Rapido bike taxi rider sent her inappropriate WhatsApp messages after her trip, sharing screenshots of the chat on Instagram. The post went viral, prompting Rapido to issue a public apology, calling the driver's conduct unacceptable.

Rapido has reacted after a woman in Ghaziabad alleged that a bike taxi rider sent her inappropriate messages after completing a trip. Anushka posted screenshots of the texts and a brief video of her trip from that day on Instagram. The clip began with the caption, “Rapido bike book kar leti hoon, kya hi ho jaayega (I’ll just book a Rapido bike, what could possibly go wrong),” followed by, “Ho gaya (Well, this happened).”

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After that, she posted screenshots of a WhatsApp chat that the driver who had dropped her off was said to have started.

In the messages, the man wrote, “Pehchaana nahi? Abhi toh drop karke aaya hoon (Didn’t recognise me? I just dropped you).” When Anushka asked if he was the Rapido rider, he confirmed and went on to compliment her appearance, saying she looked “cute” and “traditional mein achchi lag rahi thi (you looked nice in traditional clothes).” He also asked her age, whether she lived alone, and suggested meeting her at 4 pm the next day.

Anushka, soon after, blocked the driver after receiving the messages.

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Rapido's Reaction

Responding to the post, Rapido issued a public apology, calling the driver’s conduct “unethical” and “completely unacceptable.”

Following the post, Rapido responded in the comments section and addressed the issue. The company expressed regret over the incident and called such behavior unacceptable. Rapido stated that it apologises for the captain's inappropriate behaviour, stating that it violates its service standards.

The video has gone viral, raising concerns over rider safety and the misuse of customers’ contact details. This incident has sparked discussions about security and data privacy when using ride-hailing services. Many users stressed that no one's personal contact information should be misused after the ride is over.