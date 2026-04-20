An Amazon delivery driver went viral after her TikTok video showcased a 'normal' workday with over 300 stops and 500 packages. The clip, revealing a truck crammed with parcels, ignited a widespread online debate about workload, efficiency, and the risk of burnout in the gig economy.

After describing what she called a "normal" workday, an Amazon delivery driver went viral, igniting discussion about workload, productivity, and burnout in the gig economy. The video, which was first shared on TikTok by user @abbykaddaby, illustrates the volume of deliveries made within a single shift.

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The driver starts the video by displaying the specifics of her route, which includes hundreds of delivery locations, more than 500 parcels, and more than 300 stops. After that, she moves the camera over the rear of her vehicle, showing crammed shelves, boxes piled all the way to the ceiling, and hardly any space for movement.

The video quickly surfaced on X, where one user shared the clip with the caption, “This isn’t peak season. This isn’t a one-off. This is what a “normal” route looks like. Some say it’s just part of the job. Others are asking how anyone is supposed to finish this in a single shift. Is this efficiency… or is this straight up burnout waiting to happen?”

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How Did Netizens React?

Reactions to the video have been overwhelming, with internet users disagreeing on whether or not such workloads are reasonable. Some people likened the burden to that of other companies, while others supported the arrangement.

One user wrote, “Advanced algorithmic delivery is amazing isn't it. A system and that route 300 packages into a single days work is pretty impressive. It's a full days work, but they are essentially all along a path. Some hustle gets this done no problem.”

“And fedex and ups drivers have been doing that much and more in comparison for years and years. Full size step van with more than twice the cargo space packed completely full,” commented another.

“421 stops divided by 8 hours = 52 stops/hour that's almost 1/minute - Impossible!” wrote a third user.