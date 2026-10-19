A viral video shared shows the Vande Bharat Express travelling through the snow-covered mountains of Kashmir’s Banihal region. The scenic winter views have caught attention online, with viewers calling the journey a “Dream trip”.

A train journey through snow-covered mountains in Jammu and Kashmir has caught the attention of social media users, with a video showing the Vande Bharat Express passing through a winter landscape in the Banihal region. The orange-coloured train stands out against the white snow, offering passengers a glimpse of Kashmir’s picturesque winter scenery.

The video, shared on social media, features the text, “Is it possible to travel to Kashmir by train?”

It shows snow-covered railway tracks and a station surrounded by snow-covered mountains, creating a postcard-like scene.

The Vande Bharat Express service connecting Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra offers a convenient rail link for tourists visiting Kashmir and pilgrims travelling to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The journey also gives passengers an opportunity to admire the region’s changing landscapes along the route.

Vande Bharat Express Offers Snow-Covered Mountain Views

The Banihal region offers views of snow-covered mountains during winter. In the video, the train’s orange exterior contrasts with the snow blanketing the railway station and surrounding landscape.

For passengers, the journey offers more than just transportation, providing glimpses of the snow-covered Valley from the comfort of the train. The video has attracted attention online, particularly among those hoping to experience Kashmir during winter.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted users to share their own travel experiences and aspirations. Some of the comments included:

One user commented, “I've experienced this too”.

Another user wrote, “Literally watching this on the same train”.

A third user commented, “Dream trip”.

The reactions highlight the appeal of travelling through Kashmir during winter, with viewers expressing excitement about the scenery and the experience of exploring the Valley by train.

How to Book the Vande Bharat Express to Kashmir?

Travellers can check train availability and book tickets through the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or app.

To book a ticket:

Visit the official IRCTC website. Enter your departure station and destination, such as Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, depending on your direction of travel. Select your travel date and search for available trains. Check the latest Vande Bharat Express timetable, train number, seat availability and fare. Enter the passenger details, complete the payment and save the ticket confirmation.

Travellers should verify the latest timetable and train status before booking, as schedules and operating conditions may change. Those planning to visit the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine can use Katra as the rail access point for the pilgrimage.

How to Travel to Kashmir During Snowfall?

Winter travel to Kashmir offers spectacular views, but snowfall can affect road journeys, flights and local transport. Travellers should plan ahead and remain flexible with their itineraries.

Check weather updates: Follow official weather forecasts and local administration advisories before departure.

Confirm train operations: Check the latest train status through official railway channels before leaving for the station.

Carry warm clothing: Pack thermal layers, waterproof outerwear, gloves, woollen socks and suitable winter footwear.

Allow extra time: Snowfall and road closures can delay transfers between railway stations, hotels and tourist destinations.

Follow local instructions: Avoid restricted or unsafe areas and follow advice from local authorities, particularly during heavy snowfall.

Plan the pilgrimage separately: Visitors travelling to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi should check the latest shrine and route advisories before beginning the pilgrimage.

With advance planning and regular weather updates, visitors can enjoy Kashmir’s winter scenery while taking sensible precautions when travelling in snowy conditions.