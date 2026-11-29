West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy supports the DMK's stance on the Centre's proposed bills, while Mamata Banerjee faces criticism from BJP leaders for labeling the legislation a bad bill ahead of the upcoming Parliament special session.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy on Sunday backed the DMK's decision to support the Centre's proposed Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills, saying all political parties should extend their support to the legislation, while predicting that more parties would come forward in its favour ahead of Parliament's special session. Reacting to the DMK's announcement of support for the proposed legislation, Roy told reporters, "Everyone should support this. More of them would come. Wait and watch. There is one more day to go (for the Parliament session)."

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday announced its support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills, changing the seating arrangements of 97 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha. Roy also targeted former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her description of the proposed Delimitation Bill as a "ganda bill", alleging that she had previously made a similar remark about Hindu dharma. He linked her remarks to her party's electoral defeat in the recent Assembly polls. "Mamata Banerjee had called Hindu dharma 'ganda' as well. That is why she met her fate. She doesn't know anything. She speaks just anything," Roy said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh also criticised Banerjee over her remarks on the proposed legislation, questioning her position on women's reservation. "If she considers the Women’s Reservation Bill a dirty bill, then what exactly does she want? Sometimes, when people lose power, their mental state becomes a bit unstable; that seems to be happening to her," Ghosh said.

Earlier on Saturday, Banerjee, an INDIA bloc ally and former West Bengal Chief Minister, had described the proposed Delimitation Bill as a "bad bill", questioning the proposed 2051 horizon and asserting her party's record on women's representation. Speaking to reporters, Banerjee questioned the rationale behind extending the legislative framework up to 2051, saying nobody could predict whether they would survive until then. She also maintained that her party had fought the hardest for women's empowerment and pointed out that the Women's Reservation Bill had already been passed.

Recalling an incident during her tenure as a Lok Sabha MP, Banerjee urged the media to retrieve footage showing her and her colleagues being assaulted inside the House. "It is a bad bill. Nobody can say up to 2051 whether they will even survive until that time. We fought the most for Nari Shakti. Do you remember when we were assaulted inside the Lok Sabha? Pull out that footage from when I was an MP! The Women's Reservation Bill was already passed," she said. Banerjee’s sharp attack comes as Parliament prepares to reconvene on Monday, November 30, for a high-stakes special sitting centred on the revised delimitation and women’s reservation legislative push, even as floor arithmetic continues to shift across parties and Houses. Parliament’s four-day Lok Sabha sitting will commence from November 30 to December 3 (with the Rajya Sabha reconvening December 2.