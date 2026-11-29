The RSS celebrated its 100th anniversary in New Delhi with a massive Rashtra Vandanam event. The programme included speeches by Mohan Bhagwat, traditional band performances, and the launch of new tree-planting and drug-free campaigns.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday organised a mega outreach programme, 'Rashtra Vandanam', at Samrasta Sthal in Rohini, New Delhi, as part of its centenary celebrations, bringing together volunteers and participants to mark 100 years of the organisation. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address the gathering during the programme, which is being organised to commemorate the organisation's 100-year journey.

Speaking about the event, Sonu Singh Raghuvanshi said the programme celebrated the organisation's century-long journey and its commitment to the nation, service and values. "This is the Rashtra Vandanam programme, happening in Rohini Sector 23. The RSS is completing 100 years with the Rashtra Vandanam. I mean, an organisation has run continuously for 100 years, for so long, and to celebrate its 100th year, this entire programme dedicated to the nation, service, and values is being held," he told ANI.

He further said that the organisation's activities extended beyond its work for Hindus and included broader concerns such as environmental protection and service to the nation. "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has just one goal--to figure out how we can bind the nation and how much we can do for it. I mean, dedicating your body and soul, and what can I say, everything else is dedicated to the nation too. That's exactly what this is," Raghuvanshi added.

Another participant, Hemant, described the concluding ceremony of the RSS centenary celebrations as a matter of pride and expressed enthusiasm about listening to Bhagwat. "This programme is about it completing a hundred years. The closing ceremony for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100th anniversary is taking place in Delhi. This is a matter of pride for all of us. Today, we'll get to hear from the revered Mohan Bhagwat ji," he said.

RSS volunteer Neeraj Gupta, who said he had been associated with the organisation for around 16 years, also expressed happiness over the centenary celebrations. "We are very happy that the Sangh has completed 100 years and congratulations to all of us. It is our good fortune that we get to listen (Mohan Bhagwat) live today. Otherwise, we have seen him on TV many times, but today we will get to listen to him live," he said.

Another participant, Garima, said she was looking forward to hearing Bhagwat address the gathering. According to sources, the event has brought together retired bureaucrats, sportspersons, social workers, people from Seva Bastis and prominent members of civil society. Around 5,000 swayamsevaks have been deployed to manage the arrangements.

The programme will also feature the RSS's traditional band, 'Jai Ghosh', with around 2,000 swayamsevaks participating in it in 'Gan Vesh'. As part of its outreach initiatives, the Sangh has set a target of planting 50,000 trees, of which around 30,000 have already been planted. A drug-free campaign will also be launched during the event, with a pledge to create awareness against drug abuse. The Rashtra Vandanam programme is part of the RSS's centenary-year activities marking 100 years since the organisation's establishment. (ANI)