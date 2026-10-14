A Vande Bharat loco pilot received a memorable farewell from railway staff on his last day after 35 years of service. The video has gone viral online.

A video of a loco pilot driving the Vande Bharat for the last time on his retirement has gone viral on the internet. The clip shows railway staff giving him a memorable farewell after 35 years of service.

S. Jagadishan arrived at Bengaluru Railway Station on his final day of service after driving the Vande Bharat. The railway staff had already prepared a welcome for him. A band played drums and nagadas on the platform to greet him.

Railway staff entered the loco pilot's cabin, garlanded him, and congratulated him. Jagadishan eventually stepped off the Vande Bharat and acknowledged the greetings before heading to his office one last time to complete formalities.

Many railway staff members danced to the band music with him. He then reached the spot where his farewell had been arranged. The farewell became a memorable event, and the seat where he used to sit was left empty forever.

His colleague Ravi Kumar Jangid wrote about him, saying their favourite loco pilot was retiring after 35 years of service in Indian Railways. He described Jagadishan as a noble and kind person from their Bengaluru Station lobby. He congratulated him on his retirement and said his dedication to running trains safely has been exemplary. He wished him a happy and comfortable retired life.

Ravi also shared that Jagadishan had driven the last train from Chennai to Bengaluru - train number 20607, the Vande Bharat.

The incident prompted reactions from internet users. One user wrote that a loco pilot does not just drive an engine; he carries the heartbeats of thousands and the dreams of millions to their destination. Another user thanked him for his services.

The video continues to circulate widely, with many praising the emotional send-off.