PM Modi has announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the families of 13 people killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured after a tragic SUV collision occurred on National Highway 33 in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district early Sunday.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the casualties in a road accident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured. In a post on X, the PMO, quoting PM Modi, wrote, "Distressed to learn about the tragic mishap in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. My condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Announcing financial assistance for the victims' families, the PMO said that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each person who lost their life in the accident and 50000 to the injured person. "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said.

At least 13 people, including five women and two children, were killed and one person was seriously injured after an SUV collided with a vehicle on National Highway 33 in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said. The accident occurred at around 2 am on Sunday in the Panki area under the Kuju police station's jurisdiction. The SUV was travelling from Nalanda district in Bihar towards the Maa Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajrappa when the accident took place on the Ranchi-Patna main road. According to preliminary information, 14 people were travelling in the vehicle when the accident took place. The deceased included five women, one of whom was a girl, and eight men, including a boy. One male passenger sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh. All the deceased were residents of Jangharo village under the Ben police station area of Bihar's Nalanda district. (ANI)