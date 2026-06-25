Gujarat content creator Hetal Barvadiya used a ceiling fan to churn homemade ice cream in a viral Instagram reel. The DIY kitchen hack, involving ice, salt and a rope, has crossed 2.4 million views and sparked humorous reactions online.

India is known for its inventive problem-solving culture, often described as jugaad. A Gujarat-based content creator has taken that creativity into the kitchen by using a ceiling fan to churn homemade ice cream. Her unusual DIY method has drawn widespread attention on Instagram, where the video has received more than 2.4 million views.

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The creator, Hetal Barvadiya, shared a reel showing how she prepared creamy ice cream at home without using a conventional ice cream maker. Her ceiling fan hack has surprised viewers and sparked lively discussion online.

Gujarat Woman’s Ceiling Fan Ice Cream Hack

The video begins with Hetal heating milk and adding ice cream pre-mix. She then adds sugar and stirs the ingredients in a large vessel until the mixture is well combined.

After allowing the mixture to cool, she transfers it into a container with a lid. The container is then placed inside a tub filled with ice and salt, which helps maintain a low temperature during the churning process.

Instead of using an ice cream machine, Hetal ties one end of a rope to the ceiling fan and secures the other end to the lid of the container. She then switches on the fan, allowing the container to move slowly and churn the mixture.

While the fan continues to churn the ice cream, she goes about her daily routine. After some time, she switches off the fan and opens the container to reveal creamy homemade ice cream.

Video Receives 2.4 Million Views

The Instagram reel has received more than 2.4 million views, with many users praising the Gujarat woman’s creativity and calling it a classic example of desi jugaad.

Several viewers were impressed by the technique, while others shared humorous reactions to the ceiling fan ice cream hack.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: "Desi jugaad for the win"

Second user commented: "That's the second best way to use a fan."

Third user commented: "Those who are saying to use the fridge, you don't get that creamy texture that icecream has just by freezing it. This is the authentic method for making ice cream that gives the creamy texture (as she has shown)"

Fourth user commented: "This ice cream is not for beginners. I am thinking ki mumy ne kya bola hoga"