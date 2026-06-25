An Indian man residing abroad was allegedly asked for a Rs 2,000 bribe by a Mumbai police officer during a baggage check. The incident was captured on video, which went viral, showing the officer later demanding the footage be deleted and sparking public outrage.

An Indian man, who resides in a foreign country, returned to Mumbai only to be allegedly asked to pay a “bribe" of Rs 2,000 by a police officer. The government official was seen conversing with the person seated in a car in a social media post that went viral. The entire exchange was captured on tape. The officer allegedly ordered that the guy remove the video after requesting a bribe.

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The video was posted on X, addressed to the Mumbai Police. It captured the heated exchange between the man and the police officer conducting a baggage check at the Dhundrawdi check post in Mumbai. The policeman repeatedly requested that the traveller provide the invoices for the goods he was carrying during the exchange. The tourist was heard claiming to have all the necessary paperwork, including his email, duty-free purchase bill, flight ticket, passport, and visa.

“Yes, I am showing you the bill. I have permission for two bottles. I have permission from duty-free," the man said before instructing someone to open the front chain of his luggage that had the documents. Towards the end of the clip, the officer told the man to leave. However, he alleged that the cop had earlier demanded Rs 2,000 from him. “Kyun sir, aap 2000 maang rahe the na merese (Why, sir, you were asking Rs 2000 from me)," he said.

In a another video from the event, the policeman was shown sitting inside the man's vehicle and insisting that he remove the video he had previously taken. He was witnessed being asked to immediately remove the footage by the police officer. The guy responded that he would only remove the video after the policeman got out of his car.

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How Did Netizens React?

The video has subsequently caused a stir on social media, even though the veracity of the claims has not been confirmed. Many have called on the police to prosecute the misbehaving officer and conduct a thorough investigation.

“One more Traffic Police caught on camera demanding a bribe. Why should no action be taken against the Traffic Police for unnecessary harassment?" asked one user.

Another shared, “If true, shouldn’t the officer be terminated? Why are we not demanding and ensuring the termination of officers?"

“Is a traffic cop authorised to check luggage baggage on roads?" questioned someone else.