A viral video of Delhi-based content creator Nikki Dahiya driving a red Porsche while wearing a traditional salwar kameez has taken the internet by storm. The surprising juxtaposition has earned her the title of "desi baddie" and sparked conversations about shattering stereotypes surrounding women and luxury cars.

A red Porsche roared down the road. Behind the wheel was a woman wearing a salwar kameez with her drape neatly covering her head, not a luxury car influencer in streetwear or a race car fanatic in a leather jacket. Nikki Dahiya is now the newest "desi baddie" on the internet because to the surprising image.

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Delhi-based content producer Nikki Dahiya is shown driving the opulent sports vehicle with confidence despite wearing a salwar kameez and covering her head in a viral video that has received over a million views. Social media went into a frenzy due to the juxtaposition between her traditional clothing and the sleek, high-performance machine.

It shattered a stereotype that many viewers were unaware they had. Fast automobiles eventually came to be linked with racing gloves, leather coats, and a very certain idea of who should be behind the wheel. In a matter of seconds, Dahiya's film changes that narrative.

The influencer, who has over 1.8 million Instagram followers, is familiar with high-end vehicles. It's evident that this wasn't a one-time prank because her social media page has many footage of her driving expensive cars. However, it was one specific video that resonated on the internet.

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Comments flowed in soon, with several people lovingly referring to her as a "desi baddie". Others praised her natural ease in driving the automobile, demonstrating that even a lady dressed in traditional Indian attire can enjoy speed, horsepower, and performance.

The video's success underscores a larger shift in how women are portrayed online. Whether it's motorsports, bicycling, business, or adventure travel, more women are venturing into traditionally male-dominated spaces—and doing it on their own terms.