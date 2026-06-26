A viral video alleging the assault and mistreatment of a young girl at an Anganwadi centre in Panvel's Nandgaon area has sparked outrage, with residents demanding a fair investigation and swift action from authorities.

A video circulating widely on social media has sparked outrage over allegations of assault and mistreatment of a young girl at an Anganwadi centre in the Nandgaon area of Panvel. The clip has drawn significant public attention, with many users expressing concern over the child's welfare and calling for immediate action from the authorities.

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According to information shared online, the alleged incident took place at the childcare centre, though the exact circumstances surrounding the case have not yet been officially confirmed. As the video continues to gain traction, residents have urged officials to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry into the matter.

Residents Seek Fair Investigation

The incident has reportedly triggered concern among local residents, who are demanding accountability if the allegations are found to be true. They have appealed to the concerned authorities to investigate the matter without bias, identify those responsible, and ensure justice for the child.

Many have also stressed the importance of maintaining a safe environment in Anganwadi centres, which play a crucial role in the care and development of young children. Residents believe that any instance of alleged misconduct should be addressed promptly to maintain public trust in such institutions.

Official Confirmation Awaited

As of now, no official statement confirming the allegations or the findings of any investigation has been released by the concerned authorities. The authenticity of the viral video and the claims associated with it remain subject to official verification.

Authorities are expected to examine the incident and take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation. Further details are awaited as the matter develops.