A Wuhan taxi driver has earned massive praise online after turning into a real-life hero. He rushed a seriously ill three-year-old girl to hospital, breaking traffic rules to save precious moments.

A taxi driver from Wuhan, China, has won hearts online after his quick action helped save the life of a three-year-old girl. The incident took place on June 5 in Wuhan, Hubei province, and has been praised widely on social media.

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Child Falls Ill Due To High Fever

The three-year-old girl, identified as Yanyan, suddenly collapsed after suffering from a severe fever. Her mother tried arranging an ambulance and a taxi, but heavy traffic delayed help. In desperation, the family carried the child to the roadside hoping to find immediate assistance.

Driver Risks Traffic Rules To Help

Taxi driver Wang Tao noticed the family in distress and immediately stopped his vehicle. With the girl’s mother and grandmother inside, he rushed towards the hospital while alerting traffic officers about the emergency. He even crossed red lights to save valuable time.

Race Against Time Saves Child

Near the hospital, the taxi got stuck in heavy traffic. Without wasting a moment, Wang Tao left the vehicle, picked up Yanyan, and ran towards the hospital. A passerby on an electric cycle also helped them reach faster. Doctors later confirmed that the girl was out of danger.

Driver Refuses Reward

After the child recovered, her family tried to offer Wang Tao a reward, but he refused. The taxi driver, who has worked in Wuhan for 12 years, said he was simply happy to help during a critical moment. His act has made him an internet sensation.