A CCTV video from Gujarat’s Aravalli district has gone viral showing an alleged kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman after a love marriage, sparking debate and prompting police to begin an investigation into the incident.

A shocking alleged kidnapping case has emerged from Vadgam village in Dhansura of Gujarat’s Aravalli district, after a CCTV video showing a young woman being taken away reportedly by her family members went viral on social media.

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According to reports, the 19-year-old woman had married her partner through a love marriage and was living with her husband. The incident reportedly took place when a car arrived at the location and some people allegedly forced the woman into the vehicle.

CCTV footage sparks social media outrage

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the footage has been widely circulated online. The video shows a group of people approaching the woman before she is allegedly taken away from the spot.

The visuals have raised questions among social media users, with many discussing the legal rights of an adult woman to make her own decisions, including choices related to marriage and personal life.

The incident has drawn attention because the woman is reportedly an adult, leading to debates about whether anyone can legally take her away against her consent.

Police begin investigation into alleged kidnapping

Following a complaint, police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are expected to record statements from those involved.

The identity and claims of all parties involved are being examined as part of the investigation.

The viral CCTV footage has brought the case into public focus, while further details are awaited from the police regarding the action taken and the current status of the woman.