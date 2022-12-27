Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Opposition stage 'Warkaris' like protest against Shinde-led Maha govt over corruption by ministers

    The Opposition members, led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, sang Marathi folk songs and carried a foot march like 'warkaris' at the Vidhan Bhavan complex alleging corruption by the state ministers. 
     

    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    The members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress of Maharashtra opposition, staged a unique protest against the Eknath Shinde-led state government in the legislature complex in Nagpur on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The Opposition members, led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, sang Marathi folk songs and carried a foot march like 'warkaris' at the Vidhan Bhavan complex alleging corruption by the state ministers. 

    In the video, the lawmakers can be seen singing folk songs and using musical instruments called 'manjira' and 'taal'. While singing Marathi folk songs, the MVA members accused the ruling ministers of corruption by calling out their names. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray, Congress leader Nana Patole and other MVA members joined the protest. 

    Both houses, on Monday, were adjourned for a day after the opposition stalled the proceedings demanding Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar's resignation over a land 'regularisation' order passed by him when he was a minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. 

    Last week, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court issued a notice to Sattar, who had ordered the 'regularisation' of the possession of land reserved for public 'gairan' (grazing) in favour of a private individual in the face of a civil court order. 

    Previously, the opposition demanded CM Eknath Shinde's resignation after a Nagpur bench of the HC ordered status quo, on December 14, on the decision he made when he was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government to allot land meant for slum dwellers to private persons. 

    Shinde denied any wrongdoing, and the High Court on December 22 accepted the recent CM's regularisation order and said it was treating the matter as closed. 

    Earlier this month, the opposition protested against the state government over various issues, including the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row. The state government was attacked by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, who was ousted from power earlier this year, for not taking a strong stand in the border conflict with Karnataka. 

