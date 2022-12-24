Maharashtra BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, three others injured as car plunges into 50-ft ditch in Satara district

"MLA Jayakumar Gore's car met with an accident at Phaltan and he is safe. His health condition is very good now.Other people in the car suffered minor injuries and all are stable," a police official said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra Jaykumar Gore on Saturday (December 24) sustained injuries after the car he was travelling in fell off a bridge near Phaltan in his native Satara district, police said.

It is reportedly said that along with Gore, three other occupants of the vehicle, including his bodyguard and driver, were also injured in the road accident.

Speaking to reporters, a senior police official said that the accident took place in the wee hours of Saturday on the Lonand-Phaltan road.

"The driver of the car apparently lost control over the vehicle due to which it veered off the Lonand-Phaltan road and fell from a bridge around 30 feet down. MLA Gore and three others occupants in the vehicle were injured in the accident," added the officer.

"While MLA Gore was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, other injured persons are undergoing treatment in some other hospitals," he said.

Gore is a legislator from the Man Assembly constituency in the Satara district of Maharashtra.