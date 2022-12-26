Maharashtra will fight even for an inch: Deputy CM Fadnavis over Karnataka border row

Border row: Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of Marathi-speaking people in the Karnataka border areas, on Monday. Thackeray demanded, "Until the issue is pending in the Supreme Court, the Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra should be declared a Union Territory by the central government."

Amid the raging border dispute between the Karnataka-Maharashtra, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, December 26, 2022, said the central government should declare 'Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra' areas as a Union Territory during the ongoing winter session 2022 in Nagpur.

Amid the raging border dispute between the Karnataka-Maharashtra, Maha Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government would do whatever it takes to ensure the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka get justice, on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Raising the border issue in the assembly, Opposition Leader (LoP) Ajit Pawar asked, "Why didn't the government move the resolution on the border dispute when the Business Advisory Committee decided that a proposal on it would be moved in the first week of the winter session?" Pawar stressed that the proposal to move the resolution was also not included in Monday's agenda.

In response, Deputy CM Fadnavis said that the resolution could not be introduced last week because the situation was not conducive. According to Fandavis, the resolution could not be tabled in the House because Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was in Delhi for an official function.

Fadnavis assured the House that a resolution on the border issue would be tabled on Monday or Tuesday. Fadnavis said, "We will fight for even an inch. We will do everything in our power to ensure the justice of the Marathi-speaking population in Karnataka." He added that the state government would back down even an inch on the issue.

While speaking at the Upper House, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of Marathi-speaking people in the Karnataka border areas. Thackeray said, "It's just not a matter of language and border, but it's about 'humanity.'" Additionally, he said, "For generations now, Marathi-speaking people are residing in the bordering villages. Their daily life, language and lifestyle are Marathi.

Until the issue is pending in the Supreme Court, the Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra should be declared a Union Territory by the central government," Thackeray demanded.

Thackeray also targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister over his stand on the border issue. He asked whether CM Eknath Shinde had said a word about the border dispute and questioned the state government's stand.

Aiming at the Karanataka government, Thackeray said that the matter is sub-judice, and presently there's a status quo, but who is ruining the atmosphere?

Earlier, the Karnataka legislature reiterated the state's position that the border issue has been resolved and that no land will be given to the neighbouring state.

(With inputs from PTI)

