Border row: Maharashtra CM Eknath Sinde to move resolution in assembly today; check details

On Thursday, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the border row, resolving to protect the southern state's interests. The BJP is in power in Karnataka as well as Maharashtra, where it is in an alliance with the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is all set to move a resolution on border dispute with Karnataka on Tuesday (December 27) in the state assembly. Shinde had said that he would express solidarity with those living in the contentious boundary region with Karnataka.

Shinde also hit out at his predecessor and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who had criticised his visit to the national capital and demanded that the Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka be declared as a Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "We do not need any lessons from others. We are standing steadfast with those living in the boundary region. We are bringing a resolution to the effect in the assembly tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Shinde's remarks came as the issue of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row echoed in the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday, with the Opposition demanding a resolution on the issue.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the House that a resolution on the border row would be tabled in a day or two.

"We will fight even for an inch. We will do whatever we can for the justice of the Marathi-speaking population in Karnataka," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said "Today CM will move a resolution (in state assembly) on the border dispute. I hope the resolution will be passed by majority. I'm surprised that those who spoke yesterday did nothing for 2.5 years as CM. The border dispute did not start after our government came to power."