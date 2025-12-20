PM Narendra Modi is inaugurating the new terminal at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. The state-of-the-art building is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually and features nature-immersive architecture.

State-of-the-art Terminal to Set New Benchmarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new terminal building of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, today. In a post on X, Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the state-of-the-art terminal is designed to accommodate 13.1 million passengers annually and will set a new benchmark for sustainable and technological operations in India. The Union Minister also praised the airport's architecture, noting that its immersive design beautifully showcases Assam's pristine natural treasures.

"Today, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the state-of-the-art new terminal building of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. The nature-immersive architecture of the airport beautifully showcases the pristine natural treasures of Assam, while the intricate interior motifs take forward Prime Minister's vision of 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi'. Built to accommodate 13.1 million passengers annually, the new terminal is going to set new benchmarks for sustainable and technological operations in India," said Naidu

A Major Boost to Assam's Infrastructure: PM Modi

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi said the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport is a significant boost to Assam's infrastructure. "I will reach Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, 20th December. In the afternoon, the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will be inaugurated. This is a major boost to Assam's infrastructure. Increased capacity means better 'Ease of Living' and a boost for commerce as well as tourism," PM Modi said.

India's First Nature-Themed Airport Terminal

Meanwhile, the newly completed Integrated New Terminal Building is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually, supported by major upgrades to the runway, airfield systems, aprons, and taxiways, an official release said.

'Bamboo Orchids' Theme and Cultural Motifs

India's first nature-themed airport terminal, the terminal's design draws inspiration from Assam's biodiversity and cultural heritage, with the theme "Bamboo Orchids". The terminal makes pioneering use of about 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced Northeast bamboo, complemented by Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the Kopou flower.

A unique "Sky Forest" featuring nearly one lakh indigenous plants offers arriving passengers an immersive, forest-like experience.

Digital Innovations for Seamless Travel

The terminal sets new benchmarks in passenger convenience and digital innovation, the release said. Features such as full-body scanners for fast, non-intrusive security screening, DigiYatra-enabled contactless travel, automated baggage handling, fast-track immigration and AI-driven airport operations ensure seamless, secure and efficient journeys. (ANI)