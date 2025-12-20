PM Modi to visit Ranaghat, West Bengal, to inaugurate projects worth ₹3,200 crore, including key NH-34 upgrades. He criticized the TMC government's "misrule," calling BJP the "only hope" ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

PM Modi's West Bengal Visit

People have gathered at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat, Nadia, waving national flags and chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name, ahead of his public address and the inauguration of multiple development projects worth ₹3,200 crore on Saturday. Key projects include a 66.7 km 4-lane stretch of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 and the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli section of NH-34, which aims to improve connectivity between Kolkata and Siliguri.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will reach Ranaghat in Nadia district at around 11.15 am. The Prime Minister said in a post on X on Friday that while people in West Bengal are benefiting from the Centre's multifaceted development projects, they continue to suffer due to what he described as the "misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Slams TMC 'Misrule'

Asserting that the BJP is now the "only hope and trust" of the people, Modi said the excesses of the ruling party had "crossed all limits." "Tomorrow, on the 20th of December, at noon, I will deliver a speech at the BJP public meeting in Ranaghat. The people of West Bengal are receiving the benefits of the central government's multifaceted projects. However, at the same time, due to the misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector of the state, they are becoming victims of suffering. The looting and intimidation by the Trinamool have crossed all limits. That is why today, the BJP is the only hope and trust of the people", PM Modi tweeted on X.

The visit comes amid an intensifying political battle between the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

PM Modi's Assam Itinerary

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Assam on December 20-21. He will reach Guwahati today around 3 pm. In Guwahati, he will inaugurate the new Bamboo Orchids terminal at the airport, unveil an 80-foot-tall statue of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, and lay the foundation stone for a new 12 lakh MT-capacity fertiliser unit at Namrup in Dibrugarh district. Visuals from Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport.

The Prime Minister will also address public rallies in Guwahati and Namrup and visit the Assam State BJP headquarters this evening. On December 21, the Prime Minister will discuss with 25 meritorious students on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', and the discussion will take place on a cruise on the river Brahmaputra. Additionally, he will pay tributes to 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement at the Swahid Smarak.

Authorities have deployed a large number of security personnel across Guwahati and key locations to manage the Prime Minister's schedule and ensure public safety during the visit. (ANI)