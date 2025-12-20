JMM MP Mahua Maji slammed the new VB-G RAM-G bill, replacing MGNREGA, for pressuring states and fueling unemployment. Congress' Jairam Ramesh criticized its hasty passage, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended it as a move against corruption.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji, on Friday, expressed her criticism of the passage of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill), which replaces the 2-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Speaking to ANI, Maji said that the bill has increased the pressure on the states to provide for the workers financially, reducing the responsibility on the centre. "...how will a state, which is already in debt, pay the workers? This is a deliberate and unfair practice that is not suitable for rural labourers. This will fuel unemployment in the country," Mahua Maji said.

Opposition Slams Renaming and Hasty Passage

Commenting on the renaming of the bill, she said that reforming the bill and removing Mahatma Gandhi's name is a tactic of the BJP government to distract citizens from major issues.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed the government's hasty passage of the bill amid uproar in both Houses of Parliament. He contrasted the bill's introduction, details of which he claims the opposition knew only days prior, against MGNREGA's enactment in 2005, which involved years of deliberation, a Standing Committee review, and unanimous bipartisan support. Post the passage of the bill, he shared a cartoon on X that said: "All new A.C.R.O.N.Y.M MANTRALAYA - Administrative Commission For Renewing Old Names - New Yet Meaningless." He captioned the post saying, "The PM is suffering from a case of acute acronoym-itis."

'Bill Will Stop Corruption': Union Minister

On the other hand, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, expressed happiness and assured an end to corruption and more transparency. "G Ram G bill is a very important bill, brought and passed to stop corruption, bring more transparency. Government reforms are the way forward, like express, and it will not stop. I am very satisfied with this session; business transaction has been done very well..." he said.

Rijiju also blamed the Opposition for creating a ruckus in Parliament, which prevented many important matters from being discussed.

INDIA Bloc MPs Protest

Following passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill in both Houses, Opposition members protested the government's push to expedite the legislation. Several TMC MPs, including Sagarika Ghose, Derek O'Brien, Sushmita Dev, Dola Sen, Ritabrata Banerjee, Mausam Noor and Prakash Chik Baraik, along with MPs from the INDIA bloc, were present at the protest site. (ANI)