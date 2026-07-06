A woman in Noida confronted a car driver in the middle of the road, accusing him of winking at her. A viral video captures her aggressively questioning the man, who denies the act, sparking a debate on social media about her actions and women's safety.

At a time when the safety of women in public places has become one of the biggest concerns, a woman decided to take matters into her own hands when a man winked at her. The woman was riding a motorbike with someone when the incident happened in Noida at night. She said that after a car driver winked at her, she confronted him in the middle of the road. The clip, posted on X, captured the man and the woman chasing the four-wheeler driver on a busy city road at night. The post claimed that the man travelling in the car winked at the woman as their vehicle passed each other.

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She walked towards the car and used explicit language while talking to the man. She asked him to come out, and once he was out, she charged at him, saying, “Aankh kaise maari (How dare you wink at me)?" The woman did not back down and gave him a firm response as the male remained there attempting to explain himself by claiming he had done nothing.

At one point, the man was seen folding his hands in front of the woman and pleading for forgiveness, but he insisted that he had not done anything as she said. It was unable to independently confirm the incident's precise location.

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How Did Social Media React?

The video has since gone viral, drawing over a lakh views on the platform. While many praised the woman for standing up against what they believed was inappropriate behaviour, others argued that stopping in the middle of a busy road and confronting someone was not appropriate.

“Bahut acha sabak sikhaya. All girls need to respond in this way," remarked one user.

Another highlighted, “Always make a video in any confrontation; you can see in the man’s eyes that he was guilty."

“She should file a sexual harrasment case against the man. Men are disgusting," said a user.