Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Baba Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra from the Jammu base camp. The revered shrine is located in Poonch district, with security arrangements in place.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Baba Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra from the Jammu base camp, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage to the revered shrine located in Poonch district.

A large number of devotees from different parts of the country have reached the Jammu base camp to participate in the annual pilgrimage.

The first batch is scheduled to travel towards Poonch and is expected to reach the district by the evening.

The pilgrimage is being coordinated by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in coordination with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

Security arrangements have been put in place along the pilgrimage route to ensure the safe movement of devotees.

The Baba Budha Amarnath shrine is located in the Mandi area of Poonch district and holds religious significance for devotees.

The annual yatra draws pilgrims from across the country and forms an important part of the region's religious and cultural calendar.

Trishul Yatra organised as precursor

Ahead of the commencement of the main yatra, a 'Trishul Yatra' was also organised in Poonch in memory of the late Yashpal Sharma.

Speaking about the procession, Nishu Gupta, organiser of the Baba Buddha Amarnath Chhari Yatra, said the Trishul Yatra was organised as a precursor to the main pilgrimage beginning tomorrow.

He said the procession began from a temple situated close to the Line of Control (LoC) and concluded at the designated location in Poonch, where the Trishul was formally worshipped.

Gupta highlighted the participation of people belonging to different faiths in the procession and appealed to devotees to participate in the Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra.

"As a precursor to the Baba Buddha Amarnath Yatra commencing tomorrow, a 'Trishul Yatra' is organised here in memory of the late Yashpal Sharma," Gupta said.

He added that the procession began from a temple situated on the LoC and concluded at the location where the Trishul underwent a formal ritualistic worship.

"People from all faiths have gathered to participate in this procession," he said, appealing to people to join the annual pilgrimage.

Security and Administrative Preparations

The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to depart from Jammu and travel towards Poonch, with devotees expected to reach the district by evening.

Given the location of the shrine in the border district of Poonch and the route of the pilgrimage, security agencies and the local administration have made arrangements for the safe conduct of the yatra.

Authorities are coordinating the movement of pilgrims and maintaining security along the route.

The commencement of the pilgrimage comes amid heightened preparations by the administration to facilitate the arrival and movement of devotees while ensuring that the annual religious event is conducted peacefully.

The yatra is expected to witness participation from pilgrims from different parts of the country over the coming days. (ANI)