A viral video captures a chaotic scene on an IndiGo flight where a heated argument between passengers escalated into a violent fight. Despite flight attendants' intervention, the altercation continued, sparking outrage on social media with calls for a no-fly list.

During an IndiGo flight's landing, a high-level drama completely took over. A heated argument between a few passengers turned violent toward the end, in addition to being extremely abusive and derogatory. The scene resembled a fight from a "typical" reality show or a fish market rather than a flight. This may be inferred from the responses that a video of the identical occurrence got on social media. A passenger who was seated somewhat away from the parties involved in the altercation captured the incident on camera. The altercation started out between two ladies and a male, as shown in the video, but it quickly attracted a large number of other people.

Two flight attendants were then seen on camera stepping in, but the customers continued to disregard their requests. Netizens started responding as soon as the video became viral. While some advocated placing such travellers on a "no-fly list" or permanently banning them, the majority demanded severe punishment against them.

“Fight broke out between two women and a male passenger on an IndiGo flight. POV: You paid for the ticket, but the live entertainment came free of cost,” the post read.

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How Did Social Media React?

“People who should travel in a bullock cart should not be allowed to travel in public transport. It's a nuisance to all,” a user said. “Even without knowing the context, you could easily say: all of them are uncivilised and should be banned for life,” commented the next person.

“@IndiGo6E can easily put an end to this nonsense by reporting the matter to the police and the police officer can escort them at arrival. Unless and until the airline also starts taking these incidents seriously, they are not going to send a clear message to passengers,” commented the next person.