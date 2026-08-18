8th Pay Commission: Big Update from Lok Sabha, Will Salaries Increase Soon? Read On
Looks like the long wait might be ending. Is the 8th Pay Commission coming soon? Lok Sabha member Mannalal Rawat asked this very question in Parliament. Now, the Centre has finally given a reply. So, what's the latest update?
8th Pay Commission Latest News
Here's some important news on the 8th Pay Commission. It seems the long wait might finally be over. The government has clarified in the Lok Sabha that the Eighth Central Pay Commission has not yet submitted its recommendations.
8th Pay Commission Latest News
Therefore, the final date for salary revision and the new fitment factor are not yet decided. Lok Sabha member Mannalal Rawat had raised this issue in Parliament, and now a reply has been given.
8th Pay Commission Latest News
Mannalal Rawat raised a series of questions. He asked if the government has approved the formation of the Eighth Central Pay Commission. If so, he asked for details on the date of the Commission's formation, and the names of its chairperson and members.
8th Pay Commission Latest News
He also asked about the deadline for the Commission to submit its report and the proposed date for implementing its recommendations. Another key question was about the state-wise number of central government employees and pensioners who are likely to benefit from this.
8th Pay Commission Latest News
The questions didn't stop there. He also asked for details on the Commission's Terms of Reference (ToR) regarding salary revision, dearness allowance, other allowances, pension, family pension, and service conditions. Finally, he asked if the government is considering any extra welfare measures for employees and pensioners and requested details if so.
8th Pay Commission Latest News
Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, replied on behalf of the government. He stated in a letter that the government formed the Eighth Central Pay Commission through a resolution on 31.11.2025. The chairperson is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Prof. Pulak Ghosh is the part-time member, and Shri Pankaj Jain is the member-secretary.
8th Pay Commission Latest News
The reply also stated that the Commission will submit its recommendations within 18 months of its formation. The Commission has not yet submitted its recommendations to the government. Pankaj Chaudhary informed that as of 01.03.2026, there are about 35.77 lakh civilian central government employees and as of 31.12.2025, there are about 33.76 lakh pensioners/family pensioners, excluding defence pensioners.
8th Pay Commission Latest News
So, is the fitment factor also undecided? The answer is yes. The government's response clearly indicates that the new fitment factor is not yet final. Currently, various numbers are doing the rounds, with some suggesting 2.57, others 2.86, and some even 3 or more.
8th Pay Commission Latest News
However, until the 8th Pay Commission issues its recommendations and the government accepts them, none of these numbers can be considered official. This is why employees should be cautious about viral claims and rumours.
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