A woman in Shrirampur, Maharashtra, climbed onto a moving car's bonnet, allegedly after a family dispute and an unfavorable court decision. The incident, captured in a viral video, shows her hitting the windscreen with a slipper as the driver continues, sparking widespread debate online.

The term ‘dramatic’ doesn't even come close to the bizarre incident that unfolded allegedly in the streets of Shrirampur city in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra. Recently, a video of a lady trying to sit on the bonnet of a moving car while simultaneously striking the windscreen with her slipper became popular on social media. The woman allegedly intended to pull over after being unhappy with a court decision about a family conflict. Despite the woman sitting on the bonnet, the driver was seen in the video maintaining the pace.

After being shared, the video became viral, sparking reactions across the internet. While some chastised the driver for the obvious "disregard" of the woman's life, others saw it as an illustration of "lawlessness in India."

According to the post, there hasn't yet been an official complaint or FIR made over the issue. The account "HateDetectors" shared the post on X, which was once Twitter.

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How Did Social Media React?

One user said, "The road drama got its own sequel, but the court case ended." The next person said, "This is so sad to see such people, the driver does not even care about the life of that lady." "This is extremely dangerous and highlights the need for better conflict resolution after court proceedings to prevent such escalations," commented another.

“Kalesh is fine but you are telling me that there's Police in India which is investigating without a complaint?” asked the next person.